Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for measures to prevent further damage from more heavy rains forecast to hit later in the week.Presiding over a meeting at the central disaster safety situation room on Wednesday, Yoon urged the Cabinet to check on restoration efforts through active cooperation with local governments. He called for the prompt provision of necessary budgetary support and personnel.Emphasizing that the nation is safe only when the most vulnerable groups are safe from natural disasters, the president reiterated his call to look after those in greatest need.Yoon urged officials to remain vigilant of natural disasters, as unusual weather events could repeat in an era of climate crisis.He then reminded them that the government holds unlimited liability for public safety.