Photo : YONHAP News

Suspended ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Lee Jun-seok has filed an injunction in response to the party's move to dissolve the current leadership and adopt an emergency committee.In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Lee said that he filed an injunction electronically.He plans to hold a press conference on Saturday to explain his position.Following a general meeting of lawmakers and voting by a national committee, the PPP on Tuesday ​launched an emergency committee led by five-term lawmaker Joo Ho-young, automatically depriving Lee of his party leadership.