Yoon Apologizes for Losses Caused by Heavy Rains, Seeks Fundamental Changes

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday extended his condolences for those who died from this week's heavy rains and also apologized for the inconveniences experienced by the public.The apology by the president, the first such public expression since taking office in May, was made before presiding over a meeting meant to discuss the flooding of streams and the inundation of parts of the capital region.The president urged officials to secure a budget to implement a fundamental response to unprecedented weather conditions in an era of climate crisis.Having visited Seoul's Sillim neighborhood the day before, where flash flood conditions killed a family of three trapped in a semi-basement apartment on Monday night, Yoon called for the use of cutting-edge digital technology to monitor and manage the nation's rivers, streams and waterways.He stressed that relevant ministries and local governments must jointly set up a comprehensive flood warning system to minimize fatalities and property damage.