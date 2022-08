Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has pushed ahead with the appointment of Yoon Hee-keun as his new police commissioner general without a parliamentary confirmation hearing report.According to the top office on Wednesday, the president approved Yoon's appointment and presented a certificate, making the new police chief the eleventh high-ranking official to be installed without approval from the National Assembly.The Public Administration and Security Committee failed to adopt the report at Monday's confirmation hearing due to differences of opinion between the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party.The president, who had requested that a report be submitted by last Friday, is believed to have decided to appoint the nominee amid a protracted vacuum in public security.