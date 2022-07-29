3rd Gov't-Civilian Meeting on Forced Labor Compensation Held Sans Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A third meeting of a joint government-civilian consultation group regarding compensation for Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor was held in Seoul on Wednesday without the presence of the victims.The meeting, presided over by first vice foreign minister Cho Hyun-dong, was held nearly one month after the second gathering.The victims did not attend in protest against the foreign ministry’s submission of a statement to the Supreme Court late last month claiming that it is making diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue.They also took issue with Yun Duk-min, the South Korean ambassador to Japan, for speaking against the liquidation of assets held by Japanese firms in South Korea to compensate the victims as the Yoon Suk Yeol administration attempts to improve bilateral ties.A ministry official said after Wednesday's meeting that there was an in-depth exchange of ideas on seeking a resolution, such as Japan's sincere response and apology.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to decide by August 19 whether to dismiss an appeal by Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries against such liquidation to compensate one of the victims.