FM Park Delivers Seoul's Position That Beijing's THAAD Demands Not Part of Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin says he clearly conveyed to his Chinese counterpart that Beijing's demands regarding U.S. anti-missile systems have not been included in a bilateral agreement or treaty of any kind.Park made the comment during a press conference with South Korean media in Beijing on Wednesday after holding five hours of talks with Chinese State Councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi the previous day.Beijing's demands include that there be no additional deployment of U.S. THAAD missile defense batteries on the Korean Peninsula and that Seoul refrains from participating in a U.S. ballistic missile defense system and a trilateral military alliance involving Japan.Park said he clearly asserted that countering North Korea's missile threats is a self-defense measure that falls under South Korean sovereignty and that the two sides agreed the THAAD issue should no longer get in the way of advancing bilateral ties.The foreign minister’s remarks appeared to contrast with the Chinese foreign ministry’s press release issued after the meeting which stated that Beijing had requested Seoul to take seriously its security concerns over THAAD and to take appropriate steps to resolve the issue.Seoul, meanwhile, proposed a joint action plan to further develop two-way ties, including a two-plus-two dialogue involving foreign and defense ministry officials, as well as talks on supply chains, marine cooperation and carbon neutrality.