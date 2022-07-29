FM Park Highlights Seoul's Bridging Role in 'Chip 4', Addresses Pelosi Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin has reportedly reassured his Chinese counterpart that Seoul could help ease Beijing's concerns regarding the envisioned U.S.-led semiconductor alliance.According to a senior foreign ministry official on Wednesday, Park communicated to Chinese State Councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi that Seoul has no intent to exclude any country, and that South Korea could play a bridging role between the alliance and China based on the strength of the Seoul-Beijing economic and trade relations.The prospective alliance, known as the "Chip 4," includes the U.S., South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.The minister also delivered Seoul's hope to reinforce communication and cooperation with Beijing regarding the stabilization of supply chains and proposed an expansion of the existing bilateral consultative body.When Wang inquired about Seoul's stance on the Indo-Pacific strategy, Park stressed that Seoul applies values-based diplomacy before calling on both sides to advance their strategic cooperative partnership.Touching on the U.S.-China conflict triggered by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit, Minister Park reportedly underlined that Seoul's One China principle remains unchanged. At the same time, it regards maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as very important for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and essential for regional security and prosperity.He made clear the government's position that it is unacceptable to change the status quo through force in a way contrary to the Charter of the United Nations and international law.