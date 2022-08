Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong says he will ask the government to promptly declare regions severely damaged by the recent flash floods as special disaster zones.In an emergency committee meeting on Wednesday, Kweon also said they will come up with practical support measures such as financial assistance and tax reductions.He also urged local government heads of the party to thoroughly review their budgets and ensure that there is sufficient funding for disaster responses next year.Kweon emphasized that political parties should not use the disaster for political gain and called on all parties to come together to overcome the crisis.The storms this week have brought record downpours resulting in flooded homes, roads and subway stations in the capital, killing at least nine people.