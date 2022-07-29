Large Exhibition to Showcase 90 Pieces of Iconic Painter Lee Jung-seob's Works

Photo : YONHAP News

A large-scale exhibition showcasing the works of Lee Jung-seop, an iconic Korean artist known for his oil paintings created during the Japanese colonial and the post-liberation periods, is set to be opened to the public this month.The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art announced on Wednesday the exhibition entitled, “MMCA Lee Kun-hee Collection: Lee Jung-seop", will run from August 12 to April 23 of next year.The exhibition will feature a total of 90 pieces, including 80 of the 104 works by Lee Jung-seop donated by the family of late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee.Two pieces, one depicting a chicken and a chick and another showing children playing in the water drawn in the early 1950s, will be shown to the public for the first time.The exhibition will also feature “A Family Dancing Together” and “Hands and a Family of Birds” for the first time in 40 years since they were last exhibited in the 1980s.