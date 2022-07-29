Menu Content

SRT Tickets for Chuseok Holiday to be Made Available Online, by Phone Only

Written: 2022-08-10 17:52:26Updated: 2022-08-10 18:31:30

Photo : YONHAP News

SRT train tickets for this year’s Chuseok holiday will go on sale for three days beginning on August 23. 
 
SR, the operator of the high-speed train, announced on Wednesday that all SRT tickets for travel between September 8, one day before the holiday, through September 12 will only be available online and by phone.
 
The first day of booking will only be for people with disabilities and senior citizens aged 65 and older, who may not be familiar with the Internet and mobile applications.
 
For one-way trips, customers can book up to six tickets, and booked tickets must be paid before midnight on August 28. 
 
Any seats that remain will be available for purchase online or at train stations from 3 p.m. on August 25.
 
SR plans to run a web page dedicated solely to Chuseok train ticket reservations from 2 p.m. on August 19 to allow customers to practice ticket reservations in advance.
