All Participants of S. Korea-U.S. Military Drills to be Required to Take PCR Tests

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense authorities have prepared strong anti-virus measures in the run-up to the South Korea-U.S. combined military drills, dubbed the Ulchi Freedom Shield(UFS), set to kick off on August 22.The measures include conducting preemptive polymerase chain reaction(PCR) tests on all participants of the military exercises.The plan was discussed at a virtual conference of major military commanders, including Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, on Wednesday.As the UFS drills will take place at a time the ongoing COVID-19 resurgence is expected to peak, the Ministry of National Defense will ensure that participants test negative for the virus beforehand and also require a self-test two to three times a week during the exercises.To block the barracks from mass infections, the military will from Friday resume preemptive COVID-19 tests for new military conscripts and monitor soldiers returning from vacation or a long trip for any symptoms.Should the military see the weekly average number of daily infections surpass two-thousand, it will consider shifting the COVID-19 response system to a second phase, allowing each military branch to determine whether to temporarily restrict servicemen from going outside or receiving visitors.