Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Samsung Electronics Signs First-ever Wage Deal with Union

Written: 2022-08-10 18:35:30Updated: 2022-08-10 18:40:20

Samsung Electronics Signs First-ever Wage Deal with Union

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics’ management and union have signed an annual wage agreement, the first of its kind in the company's 53-year history.
 
The labor union and management held a signing ceremony at Samsung Electronics' Giheung campus, south of Seoul, on Wednesday.
 
Under the deal, the union will follow the wage increase rate set by the company, which had proposed an average pay raise of seven-point-five percent for 2021 and nine percent for this year.
 
The tech giant and its union reached an agreement on more incentives for employees who work on traditional holidays and compensation for unused paid holidays.
 
The two sides also decided to organize a labor-management task force to improve the peak wage system as well as working conditions.
 
This marks the first wage deal between Samsung Electronics’ labor and management since the electronics maker was founded in 1969.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >