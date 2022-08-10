China Claims S. Korea Pledged to Restrict THAAD, Running Counter to Seoul's Position

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese government has claimed that South Korea swore to limit the operation of a U.S. missile defense system, known as a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD), in South Korea.In a regular briefing on Wednesday, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China would like to point out that the U.S. deployment of THAAD on South Korean soil clearly hurts Beijing’s strategic security interests.Wang was responding to a question about the meaning of “China’s security concerns over the THAAD issue and the appropriate handling of the matter” discussed at the two countries' foreign ministers’ meeting the previous day.The spokesperson went on to say that the Seoul government has officially made a political declaration of the "three-no" policy, along with a pledge to restrict the THAAD operation.The so-called "three-no principle" refers to no additional THAAD deployment in Korea, no South Korean participation in a U.S.-led missile defense network and no trilateral military alliance with the U.S. and Japan.Wang’s remarks indicate Beijing is requesting Seoul to refrain from the normal operation of the THAAD battery that has been based in South Korea since 2017.The assertion also runs counter to the South Korean government’s stance, signaling a potential diplomatic discord between the two countries.