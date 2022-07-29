N. Korean Leader Declares Victory over COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly declared victory in the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.
According to the North's state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, Kim made the announcement the previous day during a meeting in Pyongyang to review the country's emergency anti-epidemic policy.
In an "important speech" at the meeting, the KCNA reported, Kim solemnly declared victory in the maximum emergency anti-epidemic campaign to exterminate the virus that had penetrated the North's territory and protect the lives and health of the people.
Kim said that after conducting a review of the quarantine situation based on specific data, the party and the government reached a conclusion that the country's epidemic crisis has been resolved completely.
In claiming success, Kim ordered a suspension of the maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed on May 12.
Kim said, however, that North Korea must maintain a steely anti-epidemic barrier and maintain the intensity of the anti-epidemic work until the end of the global health crisis.