Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Declares Victory over COVID-19

Written: 2022-08-11 08:34:09Updated: 2022-08-11 09:27:22

N. Korean Leader Declares Victory over COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly declared victory in the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

According to the North's state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, Kim made the announcement the previous day during a meeting in Pyongyang to review the country's emergency anti-epidemic policy. 

In an "important speech" at the meeting, the KCNA reported, Kim solemnly declared victory in the maximum emergency anti-epidemic campaign to exterminate the virus that had penetrated the North's territory and protect the lives and health of the people.

Kim said that after conducting a review of the quarantine situation based on specific data, the party and the government reached a conclusion that the country's epidemic crisis has been resolved completely.

In claiming success, Kim ordered a suspension of the maximum anti-epidemic measures imposed on May 12.

Kim said, however, that North Korea must maintain a steely anti-epidemic barrier and maintain the intensity of the anti-epidemic work until the end of the global health crisis.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >