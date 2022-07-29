'China's Continuous Mention of THAAD Issue Will Hinder Seoul-Beijing Relations'

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday that China's belaboring of its "Three Noes" policy regading the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea is increasingly hindering Seoul-Beijing relations.The ministry issued the position in a text message to reporters, hours after the Chinese foreign ministry claimed that Seoul swore to limit the operation of a U.S. missile defense system, known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense(THAAD), in South Korea.China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that the Seoul government officially made a political declaration pledging to adhere to the so-called "Three Noes" policy and restrict THAAD operations.The policy refers to no additional THAAD deployment in Korea, no South Korean participation in a U.S.-led missile defense network and no trilateral military alliance with the U.S. and Japan.South Korean foreign minister Park Jin, however, rejected the claim, saying that the previous Seoul government had also stated that it was not a pledge or an agreement with China.The ministry said the government clearly conveyed the stance to China during the recent foreign ministers' talks between the two nations.It added that South Korea also stressed that if China continues to raise the issue, it will worsen the understanding between the people of the two nations and hinder bilateral ties.