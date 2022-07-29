Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Exports Rise 23.2% in First 10 Days of August

Written: 2022-08-11 09:45:27Updated: 2022-08-11 09:58:21

Exports Rise 23.2% in First 10 Days of August

Photo : YONHAP News

Exports rose more than 20 percent on-year in the first ten days of August.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Thursday, the country’s outbound shipments stood at 15-point-seven billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up 23-point-two percent from a year earlier.

Average daily exports rose by eight-point-seven percent, with the number of working days increasing by one from last year to come in at eight-point-five.

Shipments of petroleum products and autos soared 177 percent and 191-point-nine percent, respectively, while exports of semiconductors and wireless communication devices slipped five-point-one percent and 17-point-seven percent each.

Exports to the United States and the European Union increased 17-point-five percent and 66-point-two percent, respectively, while outbound commodities to China declined two-point-eight percent.

Imports rose 34-point-one percent on-year to 23-point-four billion dollars during the cited period, posting a trade deficit of nearly seven-point-68 billion dollars.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >