New COVID-19 Cases Fall to 137,241, Deaths Rise to 59

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases fell to the 130-thousands while critical cases and deaths are on the rise amid a new round of infections.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Thursday that 137-thousand-241 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 522 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to around 20 million-983-thousand.The daily tally dropped by over 14-thousand from a day ago but increased one-point-27 times from a week ago and one-point-55 times from two weeks ago.The number of imported cases dropped by 93 from a day ago, but remained well above 400 to continue the streak this month.The number of critically ill patients rose by 16 from a day ago to 418, the largest in about three months since May 9.Wednesday saw 59 deaths, the largest in 81 days since May 22.The death toll came to 25-thousand-441 with the fatality rate staying at zero-point-12 percent.The occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide rose to 38-point-eight percent, up one percentage point from a day earlier.