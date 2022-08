Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women's under-18 handball team won the International Handball Federation(IHF) Women's Youth Handball World Championship, becoming the first non-European country to ever achieve such a feat.The team, led by head coach Kim Jin-soon, defeated powerhouse Denmark 31-28 in the finals of the tournament, the ninth of its kind, which was held in North Macedonia on Wednesday.South Korea is the only non-European country to have gone beyond the semifinals in the history of the tournament. It emerged as runners-up in the 2006 inaugural championship and had finished third in the 2016 and 2018 tournaments.Wednesday’s victory marked the fifth first-place finish by South Korean women in a major handball competition, the last being the IHF Women's Junior World Championship in 2014.