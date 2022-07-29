S. Korea, China Disclose Current State and Future Plans to Curb Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China each revealed on Thursday their current conditions and future plans to curb fine dust.The disclosure came as part of an agreement reached between the two countries’ environment ministers last year committing to close bilateral cooperation in responding to high-density fine dust.China’s environment ministry said major cities’ average densities of fine particulate matter in the air, known as PM2.5, stood at 30 micrograms per cubic meter last year, down nine-point-one percent from 2020 and nearly 35 percent lower than 2015 levels.The ministry revealed that it had lowered ultrafine dust levels by reducing steel production capacity by 200 million tons and shutting down outdated coal facilities with a capacity of more than one billion tons.As for future plans, the Chinese ministry said it will seek to reduce PM2.5 concentration in major cities by another ten percent by 2025.South Korea’s environment ministry, for its part, said the nation’s average PM2.5 stood at a record low of 18 micrograms per cubic meter last year, down nearly 31 percent from 2015. It added that last year saw a total of 183 days in which ultrafine dust levels stood at less than 15 micrograms per cubic meter, posting a new high.The ministry also announced plans for a 16-percent reduction in ultrafine dust levels from 2020 by 2024.The ministry said that through the joint disclosure, Seoul and Beijing came to agree that reducing their ultrafine dust levels is in the best interests of both nations and vowed to further strengthen related cooperation.