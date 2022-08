Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Land and Housing Corporation CEO Kim Hyun-jun has expressed intent to step down with nearly two years left in his term.According to the government and the National Assembly on Thursday, Kim personally conveyed his intent to resign to transport minister Won Hee-ryong last week.Kim apparently decided to step down after concluding that it would be desirable for the Yoon Suk Yeol government to find another figure to head the corporation as it pursues the new government’s land and housing policies.Kim is the first head of a public agency appointed by the previous government to express intent to resign.Observers are watching attentively to see whether more heads of public organizations selected by the Moon Jae-in government will follow suit.