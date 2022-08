Photo : YONHAP News

The ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs expressed strong regret over North Korea’s accusation that South Korea caused the COVID-19 outbreak inside the regime and its threat of retaliatory action.A ministry official on Thursday delivered Seoul's stance after Kim Yo-jong, the influential sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un, repeated Pyongyang's groundless claims regarding the origin of the outbreak in the North at a national COVID-19 meeting.As for Kim's threat of retaliation, the official said Seoul will closely monitor developments in the North and prepare for all possibilities.The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military is maintaining a firm readiness posture and preparing for all possibilities, without elaborating further.