Yoon Calls for Measures to Stabilize Consumer Prices ahead of Chuseok

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for an unprecedented scope of supply for commodities in high demand during next month's Chuseok Thanksgiving holiday to ease the financial burden on the public.Presiding over an emergency economy and livelihood meeting at a discount supermarket in southern Seoul on Thursday, Yoon stressed the need to stabilize consumer prices ahead of the holiday so that it can be felt by the people.He also mentioned providing government-issued discount coupons.The president expressed concern that this week's record rainfall is adding to the economic woes stemming from inflation, urging officials to ensure that those facing difficulties do not feel left out during the holiday.Calling for swift restoration efforts and state assistance, Yoon stressed that rain-damage compensation as well as support for displaced families and small business owners should be implemented before the holiday begins on September 9.