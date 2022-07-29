Menu Content

S. Korea Provides Mexico with 804,000 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines for Children

Written: 2022-08-11 13:33:17Updated: 2022-08-11 13:48:12

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea provided Mexico with 804-thousand doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children in a demonstration of strong bilateral relations as the two nations mark the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.

The vaccines were delivered during a ceremony at Mexico City International Airport on Wednesday attended by South Korean Ambassador Suh Jeong-in and Carmen Moreno, Mexico's undersecretary for foreign affairs.

Following a discussion on vaccine supply between the foreign ministers of both countries last month, the first batch of 288-thousand doses arrived on August 3, with the remaining 516-thousand doses landing on Wednesday.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Suh said it was meaningful that Seoul was able to further assist children in Mexico through the vaccine donation, having sent anticancer drugs for children last year.

Celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, talks are underway for the two countries to sign a bilateral agreement to reinforce cooperation in health care.
