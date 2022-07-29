Soyang Dam Opens Floodgates for First Time in 2 Yrs

Photo : YONHAP News

Soyang Dam, a key infrastructure that controls water levels on the Han River, has opened its floodgates for the first time in two years.The Korea Water Resources Corporation made the decision, as the surface of reservoirs climbed to 189 meters, nearing the limit of 190-point-three meters, following the recent torrential rains.The dam opened its five floodgates one after another from 3 p.m. on Thursday, releasing 600 tons of water per second down the Han River.The floodgates will remain open until 4 p.m. on August 19, which may be cut short or extended, depending on future precipitation.Built in 1973, the largest dam in the country has opened up its ducts 17 times, with the last water release in August 2020.The authorities estimate that the release may cause water levels downstream to rise by up to two-point-two meters and that it will take about 20 hours for the discharged water to reach Hangang Bridge in Seoul.