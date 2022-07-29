Menu Content

Yoon Calls for Nurturing Marine Biology Sector as Strategic Industry

Written: 2022-08-11 19:38:50Updated: 2022-08-11 19:44:54

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called on fostering the marine biology sector as a national strategic industry.
 
According to presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun, Yoon issued the directive to Oceans and Fisheries Minister Cho Seung-hwan on Thursday afternoon.
 
The president asked Cho to advance the harbor logistics system and build a solid shipping network, urging him to make an all-out effort to stabilize prices of fisheries products.
 
Yoon also requested the minister to bolster a project aimed at updating fishing villages by promoting smart fish farms and marine tourism and to ensure the convenient travel for island residents.
 
When asked about Seoul’s measures to cope with Japan’s decision to release radioactive water from its Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, Cho told reporters that South Korea had repeatedly expressed regret over the matter at the governmental level, while joining the International Atomic Energy Agency’s team to review Tokyo’s plans. 

The minister added that the government will expand verification sites to check if the contaminated and treated water from Japan enters Korean waters and prevent any adverse effects on the domestic consumption of fisheries products.
