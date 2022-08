Photo : YONHAP News

Clouds will clear up in the central region on Friday afternoon, while rains are forecast for the southern regions on Friday morning.The Korean Meteorological Administration said on Friday that an additional 60 millimeters or more of rain is forecast for the southern parts of South Jeolla Province on Friday.Other parts of southern regions are expected to receive five to 40 millimeters.Many parts of the nation are expected to see rain this weekend.Rains are forecast across the nation on Saturday afternoon, with parts of the central region likely to see showers until Sunday afternoon. The precipitation is expected to be around five to 60 millimeters.The nation is expected to see heavy rainfall next week as well.