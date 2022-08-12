Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

US Repeats Warning of Possible 7th Nuclear Test by N. Korea

Written: 2022-08-12 08:38:52Updated: 2022-08-12 11:03:16

US Repeats Warning of Possible 7th Nuclear Test by N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has repeated its warning of the possibility of a seventh nuclear test by North Korea.

U.S. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Thursday said in a press briefing over the phone that Washington has assessed that North Korea is preparing its Punggye-ri nuclear test site for its seventh nuclear test.

The spokesperson said this assessment is consistent with the North's own public statements.

Patel said the U.S. is preparing for all contingencies in close coordination with its Japanese and South Korean allies.

He added that the U.S. is prepared to make both short and longer term adjustments to its military posture as appropriate in responding to any North Korean provocation.

Patel also said that Washington is concerned by the regime's strengthened rhetoric around its nuclear program, stating that a seventh nuclear test would constitute a grave escalatory action that would seriously threaten regional and international stability as well as security.

Regarding recent statements by China in opposition to the U.S. THAAD anti-missile system deployed in South Korea, Patel said it is a limited self-defense asset designed to counter the North's weapons programs. 

He added that criticism or pressure on Seoul to abandon its self-defense is inappropriate.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >