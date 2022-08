Photo : YONHAP News

Director Park Chan-wook’s latest film, “Decision to Leave,” will represent South Korea at the 2023 Academy Awards in the best international feature category.The Korean Film Council said on Thursday that it selected the film for the next Oscars based on the director’s level of recognition, the film’s quality and production and the possibility of the film’s success in the North American market.A country can select only one film for the best international feature category.Previously, director Bong Joon-ho’s 2020 film, “Parasite,” became the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar in the category, winning a total of four statuettes, including best picture.