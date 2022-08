Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will grant a special pardon to Samsung Electronics’ Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Monday, allowing him to engage in normal business activities.Key politicians, including former President Lee Myung-bak and former South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, however, have been excluded from the special pardons list on the occasion of Liberation Day next Monday.The government said that one-thousand-693 people, including people convicted of petty crimes and major businesspeople, will be pardoned, their sentences commuted or rights reinstated as of Monday.