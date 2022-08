Photo : YONHAP News

​As much as 120 millimeters or more of heavy rains are forecast for the central region this weekend.The Korean Meteorological Administration said on Friday that precipitation will begin from the western area of South Chungcheong Province and the Jeolla region on Saturday morning.By Saturday afternoon, most of the nation is expected to see rain except the eastern parts of Gangwon Province and both Gyeongsang provinces.Rain will continue until Sunday for parts of the central region and the northern part of North Gyeongsang province.The greater Seoul area is expected to receive 30 to 80 millimeters of rain, but some areas may see more than 120 millimeters. The southern Chungcheong region and the inland areas of northern North Gyeongsang Province will see rains of 20 to 60 millimeters.