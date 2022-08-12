Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Prosecution Raids Naver over Alleged Violation of Fair Trade Law

Written: 2022-08-12 19:34:45Updated: 2022-08-12 20:03:11

Prosecution Raids Naver over Alleged Violation of Fair Trade Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has raided the office of the country's largest internet platform Naver over its allegations that it exerted pressure on partner companies, capitalizing on its dominance in the market.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Friday that investigators and prosecutors from the office raided the headquarters of the browser operator in Seongnam City in Gyeonggi Province on charges of violating the fair trade law.

Naver allegedly prevented its real estate information provider from selling the same data to its rival Kakao from May 2015 to September 2017. 

The raid comes after the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) filed a complaint with the prosecution against Naver in November last year at the request of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.  

The FTC had fined Naver one-point-03 billion won in December 2020, saying that it signed a deal with a real estate information provider under the condition that the company does not provide Kakao with its market data.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >