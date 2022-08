Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) logged a record operating loss in the first half of the year.KEPCO said on Friday that it posted an operating loss of six-point-51 trillion won in the second quarter.Its cumulative loss for the first six months of the year came to an all-time high of 14-point-three trillion won.The loss expanded by 14-point-11 trillion won from a year earlier.Sales came to 31-point-99 trillion, while operating costs stood at 46-point-29 trillion won in the first half.The company attributed the surge in operating losses despite a rise in sales to a government freeze on electricity rates, aggravated by skyrocketing fuel costs.