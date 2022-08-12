New COVID-19 Cases at 124,592

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of new COVID-19 cases registered in the 120-thousands on Saturday, dropping by about four-thousand from the previous day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 124-thousand-592 infections were reported throughout Friday, including 480 from overseas.The daily average tally of the past week stands at over 121-thousand-800. The country's cumulative caseload has topped 21-point-two million.The number of critically ill patients has risen by 16 from the previous day to 469, the highest in 104 days. Sixty-seven deaths were reported Friday, the highest in 97 days, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-566. The overall fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.The ICU bed occupancy rate nationwide has edged up to 43 percent.Over 717-thousand people are recovering from COVID-19 at home.