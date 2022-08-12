Korean Culture Festival Opens in Cuba

Photo : YONHAP News

A Korean culture festival was held in Cuba, a country Seoul does not have formal diplomatic relations with.The Korean Cultural Center in Mexico said Friday that it hosted the festival in the Cuban capital Havana.The three-day event is aimed at introducing Korean culture to Central and South America.Various programs related to Korean attire, food, traditional crafts, folk songs, calligraphy and makeup took place at the Korean cultural center in Havana, which will formally open in the coming days.K-pop and K-drama are quite popular in Cuba, with some Korean Wave clubs boasting thousands of members.Many fans waited outside the center on Friday, well before the event kicked off at 10 a.m.A documentary film about the Korean-Cuban diaspora community, "Jeronimo," was also screened at a theater in Havana where the director, Joseph Juhn, met with viewers.