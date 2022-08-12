New COVID-19 Cases at 119,603

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases came in at almost 120-thousand while the number of critically ill patients rose to the highest in 107 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Sunday that 119-thousand-603 infections were confirmed throughout the previous day, including 460 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 21 million-355-thousand-958.The daily tally dropped by some five-thousand from a day ago, but increased one-point-13 times from a week ago and one-point-63 times from two weeks ago.The number of imported cases fell by 20 from a day ago, but continues the month's trend of remaining over 400.The number of critically ill patients rose by 43 from a day ago to 512, the largest since April 29. Of them, 450, or almost 90 percent, are 60 or older.There were 57 deaths, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-623. The fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.The occupancy rate of hospital beds for seriously ill COVID-19 patients nationwide inched down zero-point-five percentage points from the previous day to 42-point-five percent.