2 More Missing due to Heavy Downpour, Death Toll Remains at 14

Written: 2022-08-14 13:29:30Updated: 2022-08-14 14:24:22

Photo : YONHAP News

Two more people are missing due to this week's heavy rains, raising the number of unaccounted for to six while the death toll remains at 14.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, two people were reported missing, including a man in his 50s, at a stream in Buyeo County, South Chungcheong Province, at around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Rescue workers only found their vehicle at around 3 a.m. and are continuing to search for the two people.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, about 19-hundred people have been displaced as their homes were destroyed or flooded, while about 56-hundred people had to evacuate temporarily.

Six-thousand-286 private facilities and 906 public facilities were reported damaged, while more than one-thousand hectares of farmland were flooded. A total of 229 landslides have been reported so far.
