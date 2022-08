Photo : YONHAP News

Spy thriller "Hunt" starring Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung topped the box office on the first day of the three-day Liberation Day weekend.According to data from the Korean Film Council on Sunday, "Hunt" drew 394-thousand moviegoers on Saturday, raising the accumulated total to one million-seven-thousand."Hunt" has been at the top of the box office for four days in a row since its release on Wednesday, overtaking "Hansan: Rising Dragon."On Saturday, "Hansan" was in second place with 262-thousand moviegoers, followed by "Emergency Declaration" with 74-thousand viewers."Hunt" is about rival intelligence agents who suspect each other in the search for a mole.