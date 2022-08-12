Menu Content

US Congressional Delegation Makes Surprise Visit to Taiwan

Written: 2022-08-15 14:28:04Updated: 2022-08-15 14:32:00

Photo : YONHAP News

Another U.S. congressional delegation has made an unannounced visit to Taiwan, less than two weeks since a high-profile visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plunged Washington-Beijing relations to the lowest level in decades.   

The American Institute in Taiwan(AIT), the de facto U.S. embassy in the capital Taipei, said the five-member delegation led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey arrived on Sunday as part of their tour of the Indo-Pacific region.

The delegation is expected to meet with Taiwan's high-level officials for discussions on bilateral relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains and climate change.

They were scheduled to attend a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, as well as foreign minister Joseph Wu and Taiwanese lawmakers on Monday.

Nancy Pelosi was the first U.S. House speaker to visit the self-governing island in 25 years. Her vocal support of democracy in Taiwan had drawn the ire of China, which considers Taiwan its territory. Beijing launched its largest-ever military exercises around Taiwan and continued armed protests in the region through Sunday.
