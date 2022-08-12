Auto Exports in July Hits a Record of $5 Bln as 'Eco-friendly Car' Demand Grows

Photo : YONHAP News

The value of auto exports for the month of July exceeded five-billion dollars for the first time, boosted by sales of eco-friendly vehicles.According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy on Friday, the country’s monthly outbound shipments of autos came to five-point-14 billion dollars last month, up 25-point-three percent on-year.The number of vehicles shipped overseas in July stood at 223-thousand-633, up 23-point-one percent on year. It is the first time the figure exceeded the 200-thousand mark in 28 months.The ministry attributed the jump partially to an increase in shipments of "eco-friendly vehicles", which accounted for 28-point-six percent of total car exports in July, up six-point-four percentage points from a year earlier.Eco-friendly cars refer to those running on alternative fuels to gasoline and diesel, such as electricity, hydrogen and hybrid models.July also marks the first time the number of eco-friendly vehicles shipped overseas exceeded 50-thousand. The value of such monthly exports has remained above one-billion dollars since September 2021.