Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Auto Exports in July Hits a Record of $5 Bln as 'Eco-friendly Car' Demand Grows

Written: 2022-08-15 14:58:35Updated: 2022-08-15 17:02:36

Auto Exports in July Hits a Record of $5 Bln as 'Eco-friendly Car' Demand Grows

Photo : YONHAP News

The value of auto exports for the month of July exceeded five-billion dollars for the first time, boosted by sales of eco-friendly vehicles.
 
According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy on Friday, the country’s monthly outbound shipments of autos came to five-point-14 billion dollars last month, up 25-point-three percent on-year.
 
The number of vehicles shipped overseas in July stood at 223-thousand-633, up 23-point-one percent on year. It is the first time the figure exceeded the 200-thousand mark in 28 months.
 
The ministry attributed the jump partially to an increase in shipments of "eco-friendly vehicles", which accounted for 28-point-six percent of total car exports in July, up six-point-four percentage points from a year earlier.
 
Eco-friendly cars refer to those running on alternative fuels to gasoline and diesel, such as electricity, hydrogen and hybrid models. 

July also marks the first time the number of eco-friendly vehicles shipped overseas exceeded 50-thousand. The value of such monthly exports has remained above one-billion dollars since September 2021.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >