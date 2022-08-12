Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Toll Exemptions for Persons of Merit, with Disability to be Given Via Main Hi-Pass System

Written: 2022-08-15 15:15:49Updated: 2022-08-15 15:17:03

Toll Exemptions for Persons of Merit, with Disability to be Given Via Main Hi-Pass System

Photo : YONHAP News

Persons of national merit and those with disabilities will be able to receive exemptions on highway tolls through the general Hi-Pass payment system.

According to the transport ministry on Monday, a two-month trial for adopting such exemptions on the general system via welfare cards is set to begin on Tuesday.

Until now, people with disabilities and those recognized as persons of merit were required to purchase a separate device requiring registration of their fingerprints, making it difficult for people without fingerprints or other challenges.

The new system will instead verify their pass through expressway exits via mobile phone location with the users' consent.

Those eligible can apply in person at community centers, or local offices of Korea Expressway Corporation and the veterans' ministry. Applications will also be accepted online at www.hipass.co.kr.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >