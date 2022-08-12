Toll Exemptions for Persons of Merit, with Disability to be Given Via Main Hi-Pass System

Photo : YONHAP News

Persons of national merit and those with disabilities will be able to receive exemptions on highway tolls through the general Hi-Pass payment system.According to the transport ministry on Monday, a two-month trial for adopting such exemptions on the general system via welfare cards is set to begin on Tuesday.Until now, people with disabilities and those recognized as persons of merit were required to purchase a separate device requiring registration of their fingerprints, making it difficult for people without fingerprints or other challenges.The new system will instead verify their pass through expressway exits via mobile phone location with the users' consent.Those eligible can apply in person at community centers, or local offices of Korea Expressway Corporation and the veterans' ministry. Applications will also be accepted online at www.hipass.co.kr.