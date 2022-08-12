Pres. Yoon's Fall in Approval Rating Inverts, Returning to 30% Range

Photo : YONHAP News

Approval for President Yoon Suk Yeol has stopped its weeks-long decline, climbing back above 30 percent in the latest weekly survey announced by Realmeter.Realmeter said in its poll of two-thousand-515 adults from August 8 to 12, 30-point-four percent of the respondents said Yoon was doing a good job in leading the government. The figure rose for the first time in eight weeks week-over-week.Meanwhile, 67-point-two percent disapproved of the president's handling of state affairs, down zero-point-six percentage points from a week earlier.The approval rating, which rose slightly after dropping since the fourth week of June, returned to the 30-percent range after hitting 29-point-three percent the previous week.Realmeter said the rating resurgence likely reflects positive assessments of recent changes to Yoon's daily question and answer sessions with the press, and the dismissal of education minister Park Soon-ae over the school starting age controversy.Approval for the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) stood at 47-point-one percent, compared to 35-point-eight percent for the ruling People Power Party(PPP).The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.