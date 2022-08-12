Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korean and Japanese Lawmakers to Visit US at State Dept.'s Invitation

Written: 2022-08-16 09:31:09Updated: 2022-08-16 09:58:48

S. Korean and Japanese Lawmakers to Visit US at State Dept.'s Invitation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and Japanese lawmakers will visit Washington on Saturday at the invitation of the U.S. Department of State.

Some five South Korean lawmakers, including Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk, and three to five legislators from Japan are expected to make the visit.

Chung said on Tuesday that the lawmakers are set to visit the White House and other key U.S. government agencies. He said the legislators from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are set to hold discussions on ways to restore traditional cooperative ties among their countries.

South Korean and Japanese lawmakers are also likely to share views on ways to address past issues, including Japan’s wartime sex slavery and forced labor, in order to improve bilateral ties.

Attention is being drawn to the upcoming visit as the Department of State’s invitation coincides with intent by Seoul, Washington and Tokyo to boost cooperation on North Korea issues.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >