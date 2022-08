Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea climbed to over 80-thousand on Monday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 84-thousand-128 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 463 from abroad.The country's cumulative caseload stands at around 21-and-a-half million.The number of seriously or critically-ill COVID-19 patients rose by 42 from a day ago to 563, the highest level since 632 patients on April 26.Thirty-seven more people died of the virus, raising the death toll to 25-thousand-710, while the fatality rate remains at zero-point-12 percent.