Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group Blackpink is set to perform at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in the United States.According to the group's management agency YG Entertainment on Tuesday, the quartet is preparing a special performance at the annual awards show scheduled to be held on August 28.It will be the first time for a K-pop girl group to perform at the event, and only the fourth time a girl group of any genre or nationality will perform after TLC, the Spice Girls, and Fifth Harmony.Blackpink plans to release a new track titled "Pink Venom" on Friday, before unveiling its second studio album, "Born Pink," on September 16.The group will launch a world tour in Seoul in October, which is expected to also take them to North America, Europe, and other parts of Asia and Oceania through June of next year.