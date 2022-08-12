Gates Calls for a Strengthened Partnership in Global Fight against Infectious Diseases

Photo : YONHAP News

​Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has called on South Korea to expand its role in the globally coordinated fight against infectious diseases by applying its advanced science and technology.Speaking at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Gates, who is on a three-day visit to South Korea this week, touted the country's rise from a nation ravaged by war to an economic powerhouse within a very short time.Noting that around 25 million children did not receive basic vaccinations last year, the highest number since 2009, Gates said South Korea is poised to play a leading role in funding coordinated efforts, just as it already has contributed in vaccine production, R&D and diagnosis kits.The co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also took note of Seoul's participation in multilateral efforts to tackle infectious diseases, citing its expanded investment pledge of 200 million dollars towards the COVAX Facility, a multinational effort to equitably distribute vaccines.