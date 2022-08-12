Yoon's First Staff Reshuffle on 100-Day Mark Expected to be Minor

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to announce a reshuffle of his office on Wednesday, coinciding with the 100th day since his May 10 inauguration.Despite calls by some for a top office staff overhaul in the interest of improved operations, the reshuffle is anticipated to be minor, likely to focus more on reinforcing the organizational capacity of the presidential office.President Yoon told reporters on Tuesday that he did not think a staff reshuffle should be linked to political gains or losses, in apparent reference to his low approval numbers.According to several presidential officials, Yoon had earlier indicated that it was against his convictions to dismiss people working closely with him after just three months in a bid to improve his likeability with the public.Thus, most inaugural senior members, including presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and senior political affairs secretary Lee Jin-bok, are widely expected to be retained.There is speculation that Kim Eun-hye, former ruling People Power Party representative and Yoon's spokesperson when he was president-elect, will be appointed to a post at the top office.Meanwhile, the president is set to hold a press conference to mark his 100th day in office on Wednesday.