Photo : YONHAP News

Several police-related organizations have formed a joint task force to discuss countermeasures to oppose a newly created police oversight bureau under the interior ministry.The civil servants’ union of the National Police Agency joined other groups to launch the collective in a ceremony held in parliament on Tuesday and vowed to take legal steps and pursue parliamentary options.Although protests against the new police bureau took diverse forms until now, they said, this collaborative effort will facilitate an organized, uniform response.One of the seven co-chairs of the task force pledged to fight against the attempt to uproot the democratic history of the police force and turn it into a "handmaiden" that serves the administration.