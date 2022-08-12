PPP Interim Chief Appoints Members of Interim Leadership Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party's(PPP) interim chief Joo Ho-young has finalized the composition of a nine-member emergency leadership committee.In a general meeting of the party’s lawmakers on Tuesday, he announced the appointment of two first-term lawmakers, Eom Tae-young and Jun Joo-hyae, to the committee along with former PPP candidate for Gwangju mayor Joo Ki-hwan and one local council member each from Gangwon Province and Sejong City.Joo is regarded as a confidant of President Yoon Suk Yeol from his time as an investigator when Yoon served in the Gwangju District Prosecutors' Office in 2003.PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong and top policymaker Sung Il-jong, based on their current leadership posts, were also essentially guaranteed positions on the interim leadership committee.During Tuesday’s meeting, lawmakers also showed their support for Kweon as the party's floor leader with a vote of confidence.