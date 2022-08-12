Politicians of Korean Descent Gather to Discuss 'Motherland’s Prosperity'

Photo : YONHAP News

Politicians of Korean descent from around the world are gathering together in Seoul and via the internet this week to discuss the peace and prosperity of South Korea and the world.According to the Overseas Koreans Foundation on Tuesday, the Eighth Global Korean Politicians Forum, hosted by the Overseas Korean Politicians Council, kicked off its latest session at a Seoul hotel earlier in the day.Around 70 people of Korean heritage serving as politicians in 14 countries overseas are conversing with each other both online and in person during the forum that will run through Friday.In an opening speech, Canadian senator and head of the Overseas Korean Politicians Council Yonah Martin hoped the forum will serve as an opportunity for participants to share their ideas regarding the peace and prosperity of their motherland and the globe, and discuss measures to enhance the political power of Korean descendants in ways that are conducive to Korea’s enhanced status.Among other notable attendees are New Zealand lawmaker Melissa Lee, U.S. city of Irvine council member Tammy Kim, Deputy Secretary of State of Oregon Cheryl Myers and Kazakhstan legislator Kim Vera.