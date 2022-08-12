DP Embroiled in Internal Conflict over Party Charter Revision

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is embroiled in an internal rift over a revision to the party charter designed to ease the criteria for certain suspensions imposed on party members.A DP committee tasked with preparing for the upcoming national convention revised the first clause of charter Article 80 on Tuesday.Previously any party officer indicted on corruption allegations had their roles within the party suspended, but the revision will allow them to continue their work unless they are sentenced to imprisonment or handed heavier punishments by the court.DP members outside the pro-Lee Jae-myung faction, including his national convention rival Park Yong-jin, suspect the revision is aimed at proactively protecting the former presidential candidate, who is expected to win the convention.However, Lee’s supporters have defended the revision, arguing that leaving the party’s political activities at the mercy of prosecutorial indictment, which some labeled arbitrary and politically charged, would cause serious problems.The DP’s emergency leader, Woo Sang-ho, is scheduled to convene an emergency committee meeting on Wednesday to discuss the matter.Approval by the emergency committee, party affairs committee and central committee are needed to finalize the revision.